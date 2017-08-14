Market Overview

15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2017 12:42pm   Comments
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares climbed 40.3 percent to $6.54. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Foresight Autonomous with a Buy rating.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares surged 38.1 percent to $3.19 as the company disclosed that Phase 3 head & neck cancer trial's clinical hold has been removed by the FDA.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares gained 20.7 percent to $2.92.
  • Neff Corp (NYSE: NEFF) shares jumped 17.4 percent to $25.65 as the company reported that it has received a $25 per share acquisition offer from a 'strategic bidder.'
  • Hailiang Education Group Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: HLG) shares rose 16 percent to $13.06.
  • Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares gained 15.1 percent to $8.55. Skyline on Friday reported FQ4 net income of $2.3 million.
  • Tesco Corporation (USA) (NASDAQ: TESO) shares surged 12.2 percent to $4.38. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) announced an agreement to acquire Tesco in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.62 per share.
  • Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: ESDI) shares rose 11.3 percent to $3.90. Eastside is expected to release Q2 results after the closing bell.
  • Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares jumped 10.6 percent to $16.02.
  • Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares gained 10.3 percent to $4.30.
  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares rose 7.4 percent to $5.86 as the company agreed to sell Superior refinery and related assets for $435 million in cash to Husky Energy.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares rose 7.4 percent to $11.71.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares gained 7.1 percent to $12.43. Fiat Chrysler is said to reject an offer from a Chinese automaker.
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 5.6 percent to $26.21 after the company disclosed that DENSO Corporation has utilized its advanced 0.18um SiGe technology to develop a 24GHz rear and side radar sensor.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) rose 5.6 percent to $13.99 in pre-market trading. ZTO Express is expected to release Q2 results on August 22.

