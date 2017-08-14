The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

As a nexus of both the Civil War, the slave trade and the civil rights movement, Charlottesville makes $1 billion dollars annually on tourism. Many other places in Virginia and elsewhere in the South have profited enormously from their history, however dubious: Link

As Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) goes its own way, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) looms and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) muscles into video, cash-burning Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) looks vulnerable, according to the latest cover story in Barron's: Link

Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump, in the wake of deadly weekend violence at a white-supremacy rally in Virginia, is facing pressure to break decisively with such nationalist groups that largely backed his campaign and presidency, or risk a fraying of his fragile governing coalition: Link

The price of the digital currency bitcoin crossed over the $4,000 mark for the first time in its nine-year history, despite a widespread selloff in other major digital currencies: Link

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump's order to his top trade adviser to investigate supposedly unfair Chinese trade practices will "poison" relations between the two countries, a Chinese state-run newspaper said on Monday: Link

The web hosting company GoDaddy (NASDAQ: GDDY) said on Sunday it had given The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move its domain to another provider after the extremist web site posted an article denigrating the woman who was killed at a white nationalist rally in Virginia: Link

Bloomberg

The pros who make their living forecasting the economy overwhelmingly expect President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans to push through tax cuts in time for next year’s congressional elections. They just don’t think that the reductions will do all that much to help the economy in 2018: Link

For North Korea’s fledgling economy, the latest round of sanctions will cut deep: Link

New York Post

Books about politics are crowding out every other topic, according to frustrated sources in the publishing world: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Treasury is set to auction 3-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: BRX) from Neutral to Buy JMP upgraded StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) from Market Peform to Market Outperform

(NASDAQ: BANX) from Market Peform to Market Outperform DA Davidson upgraded International Paper (NYSE: IP) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: IP) from Neutral to Buy Morgan Stanley downgraded CNO Financial (NYSE: CNO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight

