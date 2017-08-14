Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 11-13: Altice, Costco-Kroger, United Technologies-Rockwell Collins

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, August 11, through Sunday, August 13, 2017.

Altice Considering Asking Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, BC Partners for Funding for Potential Charter Acquisition

The Rumor:

Altice NV (NYSE: ATUS) is considering asking Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and BC Partners to for funding a potential takeover of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), according to sources as reported by Bloomberg on Saturday. No overture has yet been made by Altice to the potential investors, the sources said.

Altice, BC Partners and Canada Pension Plan declined comment.

CNBC's David Faber reported last week that Altice was working on a deal to offer Charter approximately $500 per share.

Charter Communications closed at $394.49 on Friday, down $4.19.

United Technologies Said to Hire Morgan Stanley to Assist in Potential Rockwell Collins Bid

The Rumor:

United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) has hired Morgan Stanley as an advisor to assist in a potential bid for Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL), according to sources as reported by DealReporter on Friday. Bloomberg first reported on August 4 that the companies were in talks.

The Wall Street Journal said the initial offer from UTX was less than $140 per share.

Rockwell Collins closed at $124.58, down $1.17.

Costco Could Be Pursuing Bid for Kroger

The Rumor:

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) could be looking at Target (NYSE: TGT) and Kroger (NYSE: KR), according to sources as reported by DealReporter on Friday. A spokesperson for Kroger declined comment on the rumor.

Kroger closed at $23.49 on Friday, up 4 cents.

