Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's Nonprofit Is Opening A Detroit Office

Detroit native and former Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer is opening an office in the city with his wife Connie for charitable work, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

The couple announced last fall that they plan to use a portion of their fortune, now an estimated $32.3 billion, to work to wipe out intergenerational poverty.

Ballmer is the richest living native Detroiter, according to Crain’s.

The news of a Ballmer Group office in Detroit broke via a job posting for an executive director.

“The executive director for Detroit is a newly created role reflecting Ballmer Group’s commitment to improving economic mobility in a city where the Ballmer family has deep roots,” the posting said.

The executive director will establish the nonprofit’s Detroit presence, “build out and implement a strategy and extend its social investing in the region.”

The Ballmer Group is making unrestricted long-term grants to “leading national and regional organizations with demonstrated impact” that align with the nonprofit’s goal of improving economic mobility for children and families, according to the posting.

