18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) shares tumbled 42 percent to $4.32. Black Box reported Q1 operating loss of $0.33 per share on sales of $191.6 million.
- EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM) shares declined 39.6 percent to $2.00. EnteroMedics reported commencement of Series B convertible preferred stock and warrant offering.
- Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) shares dipped 28.8 percent to $43.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q1 results. Wedbush downgraded Luxoft from Outperform to Neutral.
- Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares fell 19.1 percent to $6.57. Tecnoglass reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $81 million.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares dipped 16.2 percent to $3.94 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares fell 15.6 percent to $3.45.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 13 percent to $2.68.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares dropped 11.4 percent to $12.17 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Snap added about 7 million daily active users during the quarter; Q2 total DAUs came in at 173 million, about 2 million short of estimates.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) shares declined 9.8 percent to $7.35 after the company disclosed Indian subsidiary results for the fiscal first quarter 2018.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) dropped 7.2 percent to $7.55. William Blair downgraded CECO Environmental from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) shares fell 7.2 percent to $14.71 on weak quarterly earnings.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares dropped 6.4 percent to $16.68 after tumbling 6.46 percent on Thursday.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) declined 6.2 percent to $3.66 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ: CXRX) fell 6.2 percent to $1.22. Concordia reported a Q2 loss of $19.78 per share on revenue of $160.785 million.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 5.5 percent to $155.70. NVIDIA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Ascent Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares slipped 3.9 percent to $11.70. Imperial Capital downgraded Ascent Capital from Outperform to In-Line.
- TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) dropped 3.4 percent to $21.05. JP Morgan downgraded TPI Composites from Overweight to Neutral.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH) fell 3.1 percent to $55.33. Norwegian Cruise Line reported the launch of 15 million share common stock offering via selling holders.
