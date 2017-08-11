18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares climbed 65.1 percent to $3.38. DryShips reported that it will conduct a $100 million private placement and announced termination of stock purchase deal with Kalani.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares jumped 21.2 percent to $0.497.
- Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 18.2 percent to $1.65 as the company disclosed that it reached an agreement with the FDA under Special Protocol Assessment for a new Phase 3 clinical trial of octreotide. Chiasma reported a Q2 loss of $6.9 million.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) shares gained 18.1 percent to $5.12 as the company issued an update and clarity to the FDA letter to Health Care Providers related to potential risks of intragastric balloons. The company disclosed that ORBERA is approved by the FDA as safe and effective.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) shares surged 15.3 percent to $4.90 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Clarksons Platou upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum from Neutral to Buy.
- Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: ESDI) shares rose 15 percent to $3.91.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares gained 14.6 percent to $1.39.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) shares jumped 11.1 percent to $3.00.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares gained 10.5 percent to $13.31 after declining 6.04 percent on Thursday.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) rose 9.4 percent to $32.17.
- Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) shares jumped 8.7 percent to $23.70. Barracuda will replace Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on August 17.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) climbed 8.6 percent to $54.35 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its sales forecast.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares rose 7.5 percent to $5.05. OncoCyte is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 14.
- Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: CANF) shares climbed 6.5 percent to $1.63. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Can Fite Biopharma with a Buy rating.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) gained 5.4 percent to $33.07 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) climbed 5.4 percent to $6.95. Oppenheimer initiated coverage of Strongbridge Biopharma with an Outperform rating.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) rose 4.3 percent to $ 29.12 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares gained 4 percent to $1.21. Maxim Group initiated coverage of MannKind with a Buy rating.
