The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Guam, the United States territory that Japan invaded right after bombing Pearl Harbor, is almost as important to the U.S. historically as it is strategically: Link

David Letterman will return to television via a six-episode series on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), set to debut in 2018. In each hourlong episode, Letterman will conduct a longform conversation with a singular guest as well as explore other topics outside of the studio: Link

Wall Street Journal

Tech startups live by the rule that speed is paramount. Houseparty, creator of a hot video app, has an extra reason for urgency. Facebook Inc. (FB), a dominant force in Silicon Valley, is stalking the company, part of the social network’s aggressive mimicking of smaller rivals: Link

There’s a big pool full of money floating outside the U.S. and lawmakers want it home: Link

Reuters

A raid on the Virginia home of President Donald Trump's former 2016 election campaign manager showed an investigation of possible ties between the campaign and Russia is intensifying and focused on the financial dealings of Trump associates, sources familiar with the probe said: Link

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is developing a long-haul, electric semi-truck that can drive itself and move in "platoons" that automatically follow a lead vehicle, and is getting closer to testing a prototype, according to an email discussion of potential road tests between the car company and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle, seen by Reuters: Link

Bloomberg

The former Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) engineer, whose controversial memo has triggered a nationwide debate on gender differences and diversity efforts in technology, defended his views in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television, saying company executives are smearing him in its wake: Link

After deleveraging in the aftermath of the last U.S. recession, Americans have once again taken on record debt loads that risk holding back the world’s largest economy: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Continuing Claims for Jul 28 1.95M vs 1.96M Est; Initial Jobless Claims for Aug 04 241.0K vs 240.00 Est

USA PPI (MoM) for July -0.10% vs 0.10% Est; Prior 0.10%

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 30-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury budget report for July is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgraded Vantiv (NYSE: VNTV) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: VNTV) from Hold to Buy Morgan Stanley upgraded Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: CERN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Deutsche Bank upgraded Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: ATHM) from Hold to Buy Imperial downgraded Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Outperform to In-Line

(NASDAQ: ALRM) from Outperform to In-Line Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ: MHLD) from Outperform to Market Perform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here or email minutes@benzinga.com.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.