The Market In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 09, 2017 8:34am   Comments
Doves And Hawks Of The Fed
Jeff Gundlach Thinks S&P 500 Puts Are Cheap
Gratus Capital LLC Buys AbbVie Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sysco Corp, Sells Schwab U.S. ... (GuruFocus)

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) delivered some big news after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat on Tuesday: Link

Amid constant headlines about huge increases in the values of cryptocurrencies bitcoin and Ethereum, the dental profession recently launched its own cryptocurrency, Dentacoin. At first glance, the idea of a dental cryptocurrency (and its name) may seem absurd, but there’s actually a lot more cryptocurrencies out there than the average investor may realize: Link

Wall Street Journal

Two decades ago, when Bill Ford took the helm of his family’s auto company (NYSE: F), he was ready to talk about the coming shift to electric vehicles and the eventual demise of car ownership. His ideas were dismissed: Link

Reuters

The Trump administration appears to be granting Chinese banks dealing with North Korea a temporary reprieve from threatened U.S. sanctions to give Beijing time to show it is serious about enforcing new U.N. steps against Pyongyang, U.S. officials said: Link

Fidelity Investments Inc has started allowing clients to use its website to view their holdings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies held through digital wallet provider Coinbase, the company said on Wednesday: Link

Bloomberg

With the window closing fast for the U.S. to stop Kim Jong Un from obtaining a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea watchers are starting to analyze Trump’s military options: Link

A pair of highly anticipated government studies, one of them due to be released this week, could complicate President Donald Trump’s effort to roll back federal climate regulations, according to people on both sides of the debate over global warming: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Up 3%
  • USA Nonfarm Productivity (QoQ) for Q2 0.90% vs 0.70% Est
  • Unit Labor Costs (QoQ) for Q2 0.60% vs 1.20% Est
  • Data on wholesale trade inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Transocean (NYSE: RIG) from Sell to Neutral
  • BTIG upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Neutral to Buy
  • Jefferies upgraded Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Hold to Buy
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight
  • BMO downgraded Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Outperform to Market Perform
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) from Buy to Hold

