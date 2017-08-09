18 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 19.7 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company posted in-line Q2 loss.

(NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 19.7 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company posted in-line Q2 loss. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares rose 11.7 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.

(NASDAQ: ACAD) shares rose 11.7 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss. Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) rose 4.1 percent to $31.05 in pre-market trading. Yandex and Sberbank have signed a non-binding term sheet to form a joint venture based on the Yandex.Market platform.

(NASDAQ: YNDX) rose 4.1 percent to $31.05 in pre-market trading. Yandex and Sberbank have signed a non-binding term sheet to form a joint venture based on the Yandex.Market platform. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 3.2 percent to $8.15 as the company reported strong quarterly results.

(NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 3.2 percent to $8.15 as the company reported strong quarterly results. Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) shares rose 2.9 percent to $15.66 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 23.1 percent to $9.11 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for the second quarter and announced the resignation of its CFO Dennis Scor.

(NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 23.1 percent to $9.11 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for the second quarter and announced the resignation of its CFO Dennis Scor. Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares fell 10 percent to $17.25 in pre-market trading. Surgery Partners reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $288.4 million. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Surgery Partners from Hold to Sell, while Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

(NASDAQ: SGRY) shares fell 10 percent to $17.25 in pre-market trading. Surgery Partners reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $288.4 million. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Surgery Partners from Hold to Sell, while Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 9.6 percent to $28.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued a weak FY17 outlook.

(NASDAQ: MYL) fell 9.6 percent to $28.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued a weak FY17 outlook. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 7.7 percent to $36.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted results for its second quarter.

(NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 7.7 percent to $36.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted results for its second quarter. Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) shares fell 7.1 percent to $1,903.00 in pre-market trading. Priceline reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: PCLN) shares fell 7.1 percent to $1,903.00 in pre-market trading. Priceline reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued a weak outlook for the current quarter. Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) shares fell 5.1 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings.

(NASDAQ: ODP) shares fell 5.1 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings. PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) fell 5 percent to $75.25 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 10 million share secondary offering.

(NASDAQ: PRAH) fell 5 percent to $75.25 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 10 million share secondary offering. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) fell 4.6 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.

(NASDAQ: LITE) fell 4.6 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 4.4 percent to $15.88 after rising 2.53 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: SNCR) fell 4.4 percent to $15.88 after rising 2.53 percent on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) fell 3.7 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat after Tuesday's close, but missed on sales estimates. Disney announced it was buying a majority $1.58 billion stake in BAMTech, the MLB Advanced Media service it initially took a $1 billion stake in last year. In 2018, Disney will also launch its own ESPN streaming service powered by BAMTech, which could help curb fears that cord-cutting would be the ultimate demise of the sports news leader.

(NYSE: DIS) fell 3.7 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat after Tuesday's close, but missed on sales estimates. Disney announced it was buying a majority $1.58 billion stake in BAMTech, the MLB Advanced Media service it initially took a $1 billion stake in last year. In 2018, Disney will also launch its own ESPN streaming service powered by BAMTech, which could help curb fears that cord-cutting would be the ultimate demise of the sports news leader. Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) fell 3.7 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.70 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: CRNT) fell 3.7 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.70 percent on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 3.6 percent to $172.06 in pre-market trading. Disney announced it will end its deal with Netflix and launch its own Disney-branded service.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 3.6 percent to $172.06 in pre-market trading. Disney announced it will end its deal with Netflix and launch its own Disney-branded service. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) shares fell 2.5 percent to $51.30 in pre-market trading. Monster Beverage posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, but sales exceeded estimates.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.