Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 8: Oclaro, Galena-Sellas, Envision Healthcare

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

Oclaro Said to Receive Takeover Offers

The Rumor:

Shares of Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) spiked higher Tuesday following a report from Betaville that the company has received takeover offers. There was unusual option activity Tuesday in the stock of the manufacturer of lasers and optical products.

Oclaro closed at $9.23, up 46 cents.

Galena to Merge With SELLAS

The Deal:

Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALE) and privately-held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company SELLAS Life Sciences Group have entered into an all-stock definitive merger agreement under which SELLAS will become an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Galena. The combined company will be renamed SELLAS Life Science Group, Inc., focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer.

The merger is expected to close in Q4 of 2017.

Galena closed at $0.41 on Tuesday, down 15 cents.

Envision Healthcare to Sell American Medical Response Division for $2.4B

The Deal:

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) and an entity controlled by funds affiliated with KKR (NYSE: KKR), announced a definitive agreement under which KKR’s portfolio company, Air Medical Group Holdings, and Envision’s medical transportation subsidiary, American Medical Response, will merge. The transaction is valued at $2.4 billion.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 of 2017.

Envision Healthcare closed at $55.55, up 50 cents.

