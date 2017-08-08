A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) and CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS). Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) will release earnings after the closing bell. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3 points to 22,065.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 0.75 points to 2,476.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 1 point to 5,934.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.42 percent to trade at $52.59 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.53 percent to trade at $49.65 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.31 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.01 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.11 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.06 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.03 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.30 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.59 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.07 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.80 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Foot Locker shares rose 2.70 percent to $50.16 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

AES Corp (NYSE: AES) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

(NYSE: AES) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.

(NYSE: IT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but sales missed estimates. The company also raised its FY 2017 adjusted earnings guidance.

(NYSE: EPC) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but sales missed estimates. The company also raised its FY 2017 adjusted earnings guidance. Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance.

