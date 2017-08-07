18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped 58.9 percent to $6.19 as the company disclosed that its Phase 2 STAR 1 trial of ZYN002 did not meet primary endpoint.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares dipped 52.5 percent to $8.86 after the company reported top-line data from ROYAL-1 Phase 2b trial.
- Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE: AFI) tumbled 17.7 percent to $14.23 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares declined 16.8 percent to $5.41.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 13.3 percent to $8.78 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares dropped 12.4 percent to $ 2.76.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) shares declined 11.7 percent to $3.71. Information Services posted in-line quarterly earnings, but sales missed estimates.
- Ply Gem Holdings Inc (NYSE: PGEM) shares fell 10.7 percent to $15.45 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ: WLB) shares declined 10.3 percent to $2.82.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 10.9 percent to $3.17. Amyris is expected to release Q2 results on August 10.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares dropped 8.9 percent to $3.49. UBS downgraded Intrepid Potash from Neutral to Sell.
- Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSE: UFAB) fell 8.2 percent to $7.62 as the company reported weak Q2 results and lowered its FY 2017 guidance.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) fell 7.5 percent to $21.95. William Lyon Homes posted Q2 earnings of $0.49 per share on sales of $422.6 million.
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares dropped 5.2 percent to $12.44. Gogo posted a Q2 loss of $0.56 per share on sales of $172.8 million.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) declined 4.4 percent to $19.70. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target to $16.00.
- Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) fell 4.4 percent to $32.50. Stephens & Co. downgraded Andersons from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) shares slipped 4 percent to $9.07. Goldman Sachs reinstated BlackBerry with a Sell rating.
- First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) shares dropped 2.6 percent to $18.10 after the company reported in-line Q2 earnings and agreed to divest its business in the Baltics for $85 million.
