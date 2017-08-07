18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares jumped 74.1 percent to $29.86. MyoKardia posted a Q2 loss of $0.41 per share on sales of $5.63 million. The company also reported 'positive' topline results in Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM study.
- NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTM) shares surged 28.5 percent to $29.73. Fresenius Medical Care announced plans to acquire NxStage Medical for $30.00 per share in cash.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) shares gained 27.4 percent to $10.45. Eros Group is in talks with Apple to sell entire library of movies and music for $1 billion, Economic Times reported.
- Acorn International, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE: ATV) rose 17.3 percent to $11.13. Acorn disclosed that it entered into a settlement agreement in lawsuit against former directors on July 28th.
- 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares gained 11.4 percent to $2.74 after climbing 24.75 percent on Friday.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) climbed 8.5 percent to $4.09. Cleantech Solutions announced plans to purchase ECoin Redemption Codes for $20 million.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares jumped 8 percent to $38.15 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 8 percent to $3.53 after gaining 2.83 percent on Friday.
- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) surged 7.9 percent to $11.89 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 6 percent to $13.47 as the company posted strong Q2 results and raised its FY 2017 guidance.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares gained 5.8 percent to $22.67. 13D from Scopia Capital on Acorda Therapeutics showed a 16.5 percent stake in the company.
- Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) climbed 4.8 percent to $4.92 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) gained 4.6 percent to $23.63. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from Hold to Buy.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) rose 4.1 percent to $123.80. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is considering the acquisition of Rockwell Collins, according to sources as reported by Bloomberg on Friday after the close. The sources aren't certain the talks are ongoing.
- Tremor Video Inc (NYSE: TRMR) shares gained 4 percent to $2.32 as the company agreed to sell its buyer platform to Taptica International, Ltd.
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) shares rose 4 percent to $54.84. Morgan Stanley upgraded GrubHub from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares gained 3.8 percent to $75.06. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Beigene with a Buy rating.
- MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) climbed 3.5 percent to $20.95. Loop Capital upgraded MSG Networks from Sell to Hold.
