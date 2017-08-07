Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
  • Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares jumped 74.1 percent to $29.86. MyoKardia posted a Q2 loss of $0.41 per share on sales of $5.63 million. The company also reported 'positive' topline results in Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM study.
  • NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTM) shares surged 28.5 percent to $29.73. Fresenius Medical Care announced plans to acquire NxStage Medical for $30.00 per share in cash.
  • Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) shares gained 27.4 percent to $10.45. Eros Group is in talks with Apple to sell entire library of movies and music for $1 billion, Economic Times reported.
  • Acorn International, Inc. (ADR) (NYSE: ATV) rose 17.3 percent to $11.13. Acorn disclosed that it entered into a settlement agreement in lawsuit against former directors on July 28th.
  • 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) shares gained 11.4 percent to $2.74 after climbing 24.75 percent on Friday.
  • Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) climbed 8.5 percent to $4.09. Cleantech Solutions announced plans to purchase ECoin Redemption Codes for $20 million.
  • II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares jumped 8 percent to $38.15 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 8 percent to $3.53 after gaining 2.83 percent on Friday.
  • Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) surged 7.9 percent to $11.89 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 6 percent to $13.47 as the company posted strong Q2 results and raised its FY 2017 guidance.
  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares gained 5.8 percent to $22.67. 13D from Scopia Capital on Acorda Therapeutics showed a 16.5 percent stake in the company.
  • Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) climbed 4.8 percent to $4.92 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) gained 4.6 percent to $23.63. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from Hold to Buy.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) rose 4.1 percent to $123.80. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is considering the acquisition of Rockwell Collins, according to sources as reported by Bloomberg on Friday after the close. The sources aren't certain the talks are ongoing.
  • Tremor Video Inc (NYSE: TRMR) shares gained 4 percent to $2.32 as the company agreed to sell its buyer platform to Taptica International, Ltd.
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) shares rose 4 percent to $54.84. Morgan Stanley upgraded GrubHub from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares gained 3.8 percent to $75.06. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Beigene with a Buy rating.
  • MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) climbed 3.5 percent to $20.95. Loop Capital upgraded MSG Networks from Sell to Hold.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACOR + ATV)

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MYOK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.