Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 4
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 4:23pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Friday, August 4, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

2:46:22 pm: JD JD.com Aug 18 $50 Calls at the Ask: 1349 @ $0.531 vs 1252 OI; Ref=$46.07

1:16:37 pm: MBT Mobile Telesystems Sep 15 $8 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 6500 @ $0.25 vs 1161 OI; Ref=$8.73

1:09:15 pm: CBI Chicago Bridge & Iron Sep 15 $15 Puts at the Ask: 7200 @ $1.101 vs 468 OI; Ref=$16.82

12:51:45 pm: RDUS Radius Health Aug 18 $35 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.49 vs 503 OI; Ref=$40.92

12:39:48 pm: PSTG Pure Storage Aug 18 $12.5 Puts at the Bid: 6755 @ $0.201 vs 3703 OI; Ref=$12.66

12:39:15 pm: WPX WPX Energy Sep 15 $10 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1455 @ $0.9 vs 219 OI; Ref=$10.285

12:30:47 pm: PI Impinj Aug 18 $40 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $1.15 vs 357 OI; Ref=$37.17

11:54:53 am: CVE Cenovus Energy Aug 18 $7.5 Calls Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1306 @ $0.851 vs 331 OI; Ref=$8.43

11:46:33 am: APRN Blue Apron Aug 11 $7 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1664 @ $0.3 vs 650 OI; Ref=$6.31

11:18:26 am: YELP YELP Sep 15 $40 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 870 @ $2.012 vs 0 OI; Ref=$40.1

9:53:36 am: MYL Mylan Jan, 2019 $25 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $1.42 vs 221 OI; Ref=$33.66

9:46:21 am: VRX Valeant Aug 25 $16 Calls at the Ask: 900 @ $0.82 vs 96 OI; Ref=$15.15

9:45:53 am: SNAP SNAP Aug 18 $15.5 Calls at the Ask: 9000 @ $0.331 vs 983 OI; Ref=$12.9699

9:41:29 am: YELP YELP Sep 15 $36 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 618 @ $0.711 vs 21 OI; Ref=$39.9

9:40:37 am: DIS Disney Aug 18 $107 Puts Sweep (14) at the Bid: 542 @ $1.9 vs 340 OI; Ref=$107.69

