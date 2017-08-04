Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 3: Constellium, Dover, Global Payments-ACTIVE Network

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Thursday, August 3, 2017.

Global Payments Acquires ACTIVE Network for ~$1.2B in Cash, Stock

The Deal:

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) announced it has an agreement to acquire the communities and sports divisions of ACTIVE Network from Vista Equity Partners in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion.

Vista will receive $600 million of Global Payments stock and $600 million in cash as consideration. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017.

Global Payments closed at $95.15 on Thursday, down 26 cents.

Constellium Weighs Options Following Takeover Approach

The Rumor:

Holland's Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) has received takeover interest and is considering its options, according to sources as reported by Bloomberg. Shares in the aluminum products manufacturer rose high as $9.20 following the report. A spokesperson for Constellium declined comment.

Constellium closed at $8.65, up 35 cents.

Dover Considers Sale of Energy Assets

The Deal:

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) is considering a sale, among other options for most of its energy business, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Other possibilities include a spinoff or merger.

The assets, which account for approximately 16 percent of Dover's revenue, could be worth $3 billion to $4 billion in a sale, the sources said.

Dover closed at $86.46, up $2.16.

