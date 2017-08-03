Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 3
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2017 4:09pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Thursday, August 3, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:15:19 pm: WTW Weight Watchers Fri $31 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 559 @ $1.2 vs 163 OI; Ref=$33.08

3:07:11 pm: NPTN Neophotonics Sep 15 $7.5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.95 vs 2 OI; Ref=$7.5

3:02:56 pm: ATVI Activision Sep 15 $57.5 Puts at the Bid: 1250 @ $1.331 vs 170 OI; Ref=$63.085

12:44:30 pm: ETSY ETSY Aug 18 $12.5 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1200 @ $0.35 vs 479 OI; Ref=$13.923

12:01:15 pm: YELP YELP Fri $24 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 15001 @ $0.031 vs 23 OI; Ref=$32.25

11:59:08 am: MITK Mitek Sep 15 $10 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 750 @ $0.55 vs 58 OI; Ref=$9.6

11:18:18 am: CTL CenturyLink Oct 20 $22 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1503 @ $1.601 vs 1281 OI; Ref=$21.895

11:15:59 am: YELP YELP Fri $34 Calls Above Ask!: 986 @ $1.43 vs 484 OI; Ref=$32.35

11:10:50 am: IRWD Ironwood Pharm Sep 15 $15 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$16.635

10:48:30 am: EXPR Express Sep 15 $7 Calls Sweep (70) at the Bid: 18374 @ $0.2 vs 49 OI; Ref=$6.17

10:34:19 am: GPS Gap Mar 16 $20 Puts at the Ask: 1450 @ $0.96 vs 202 OI; Ref=$23.81

10:25:18 am: GRUB GrubHub Fri $41 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.401 vs 305 OI; Ref=$46.95

