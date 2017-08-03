20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares surged 29.6 percent to $196.00 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY17 outlook.
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) shares climbed 22 percent to $65.75 as the company reported strong preliminary results for its fourth quarter.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares surged 20.6 percent to $8.50. IntriCon reported Q2 net income of $0.08 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.23 per share.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares rose 18 percent to $20.38 as the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results and issued a strong Q3 outlook.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) gained 17.5 percent to $26.85 after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) shares rose 17.1 percent to $17.79 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE: ECR) surged 14.5 percent to $2.93. Eclipse Resources reported Q2 net income of $11.5 million, after posting a loss in the year-ago period.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) gained 14.7 percent to $9.73 on stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) jumped 14.1 percent to $35.86 as the company posted strong Q3 results.
- Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) rose 14 percent to $46.55 as the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and reported a deal to buy assets of Nevis Networks. JP Morgan upgraded Qualys from Neutral to Overweight.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) shares surged 11.7 percent to $14.35 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares climbed 11.6 percent to $45.15 as the company posted upbeat quarterly profit. B. Riley upgraded Insight Enterprises from Neutral to Buy.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares climbed 11.6 percent to $5.66 as the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue.
- Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) rose 9.4 percent to $20.85 as the company posted strong Q2 earnings.
- Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) gained 9.1 percent to $86.61 after the company posted strong quarterly results.
- Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) shares rose 8.9 percent to $ 59.39. Susquehanna upgraded SodaStream from Neutral to Positive.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) surged 8.5 percent to $29.30 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised FY17 forecast.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares gained 6 percent to $345.52 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Deliveries rose 53 percent year-over-year. Tesla also said it expects positive Model 3 gross margin in Q4.
- Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) rose 4.7 percent to $9.56 after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
