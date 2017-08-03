Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 03, 2017 9:05am   Comments
Trump Forced To Sign Sanctions Bill Against Russia; Reports Say President And Putin May Have Loopholes
How The Markets Fared In July
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC Buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond, iShares ... (GuruFocus)

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation passed overwhelmingly by Congress that slaps Russia with new sanctions and restricts the scandal-plagued president’s ability to weaken them: Link

Forks have been in the news a lot recently due to controversy in the bitcoin community. There was the potential fork that threatened to split bitcoin into two cryptocurrencies after a lengthy “civil war” between miners and developers. That came and went with little issue: Link

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered a big second-quarter earnings beat after Wednesday's close, the last report before the highly-anticipated Model 3 will hit the market: Link

The only thing riskier than Wall Street is betting big on Hollywood blockbusters: Link

Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump on Wednesday embraced a Senate proposal to cut the number of green cards issued annually by half, as part of his drive to reduce legal as well as illegal immigration into the U.S.: Link

The U.S. case against two former JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) traders charged with concealing billions of dollars in losses fell apart because a key witness known as the London Whale shifted blame to Chief Executive Officer James Dimon and other top executives, according to a person familiar with the matter: Link

Reuters

New U.S. sanctions will make it harder for Russia to build two gas export pipelines to Europe but the projects are unlikely to be stopped: Link

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is quickly ramping up the billions of dollars a year it spends on creating and licensing TV shows and films, signaling the retailer plans to be in show business for the long haul: Link

Bloomberg

The U.S. labor market -- marked this year by solid job gains, modest wage growth and falling unemployment -- probably delivered more of the same in July: Link

The Bank of England will probably downgrade its forecast for 2017 growth on Thursday as it also announces that interest rates will stay at a record-low 0.25 percent for now: Link

New York Post

The New York insurance company that wrote policies for 800,000 questionable Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) auto loans has been dragged into the bank’s latest scandal: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA Challenger Job Cuts (YoY) for Jul -9.00% vs -19.30% Prior
  • USA Initial Jobless Claims for Jul 28 240.0K vs 242.00 Est; Prior 244.0K. Continuing Claims for Jul 21 1.97M vs 1.96K Est
  • The services PMI for July is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on factory orders for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM non-manufacturing index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • JP Morgan upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Neutral to Overweight
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) from Sell to Neutral'
  • KBW Upgrades Pacfic Mercantile (NASDAQ: PMBC) from Market Perform to Outperform
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight
  • Jefferies downgraded Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) from Buy to Hold
  • Benchmark downgraded AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) from Buy to Hold

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here or email minutes@benzinga.com.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

