22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) shares rose 24.4 percent to $10.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) gained 13.7 percent to $172.00 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY17 outlook.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 13.1 percent to $25.85 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) rose 11.5 percent to $88.53 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong quarterly results.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) rose 9.8 percent to $49.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 25.48 percent on Wednesday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares rose 7.5 percent to $43.49 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat quarterly profit. B. Riley upgraded Insight Enterprises from Neutral to Buy.

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) rose 6.8 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) shares rose 6.7 percent to $109.89 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a plan to become 2 publicly traded hospitality companies.

Numerex Corp. (NASDAQ: NMRX) rose 6.5 percent to $5.24 in pre-market trading. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) announced plans to buy Numerex at $29.65 per share.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares rose 6 percent to $8.58 in pre-market trading after declining 0.86 percent on Wednesday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 5.5 percent to $343.56 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Deliveries rose 53 percent year-over-year. Tesla also said it expects positive Model 3 gross margin in Q4.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) rose 4 percent to $495.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

(NASDAQ: REGN) rose 4 percent to $495.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 3.7 percent to $4.79 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares fell 15.8 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading. Agile Therapeutics reported an offering of common shares.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares fell 11.7 percent to $58.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted quarterly results and announced plans to withdraw Obamacare plans from Utah and Wisconsin. Molina Healthcare is also withdrawing previously issued guidance.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares fell 11.2 percent to $15.10 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q2 results.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) fell 10.5 percent to $27.98 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarter earnings and lowered its Q2 outlook.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares rose 8.2 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading. Sierra Wireless reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share on sales of $173.5 million and announced plans to buy Numerex at $29.65 per share.

CGG SA (ADR). (NYSE: CGG) fell 6.6 percent to $3.98 in pre-market trading after declining 0.70 percent on Wednesday.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) shares fell 5.8 percent to $49.70 in pre-market trading. Church & Dwight posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed estimates.

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) shares fell 5.6 percent to $2.01 after dropping 1.39 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: ONVO) shares fell 5.6 percent to $2.01 after dropping 1.39 percent on Wednesday. Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 4.2 percent to $23.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.37 percent on Wednesday.

