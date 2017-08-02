Wanted: NASA Seeks Guardian Of The Galaxy To Shield Earth From Aliens, And Vice Versa

NASA is looking for a planetary protection officer to shield this mortal coil from alien lifeforms that might find their way to Earth, as well as protecting extra-terrestrials from humans.

No, seriously.

The position pays $124,406 to $187,000 annually and you get to work out of NASA headquarters in Washington.

As NASA puts it:

“Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration.

“NASA maintains policies for planetary protection applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration.”

How To Apply

It also adds, in kind of an eerie way: “Frequent travel may be required.” The job also requires a set of diplomatic skills and knowledge and experience in protecting planets. It also requires extensive education in physical science, engineering or math.

Security clearance: Secret.

What is fascinating is that the job is not so far-fetched. NASA is deep into the planning stages of a manned mission to Mars and hopes to send a probe to Europa, the frigid moon of Jupiter, in a search for signs of life.

The job is initially a three-year contract with a chance to be extended for another two years. NASA’s Mars mission is slated for 2020, so get those applications in.

NASA can be reached at HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov

