Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 1: EW Scripps-Katz Broadcast, Innophos-Novel, Skyline Medical-CytoBioscience

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Skyline Medical Reports Signing Of Binding LoI for Merger Deal With CytoBioscience

The LoI:

Skyline Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SKLN) announced the signing of a binding letter of intent for a merger transaction with privately held biomedical company CytoBioscience, subject to entering into a definitive merger agreement. The merger is expected to close by September 30, 2017.

Skyline Medical closed at $1.51, down 13 cents.

SoftBank Said to Explore Merger of Sprint-Dish

The Rumor:

SoftBank (OTC: SFTBY) is still said to be exploring potential merger of Sprint (NYSE: S) and Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH), according to a report from Nikkei. All options still appear to be open, including potential deals with T-Mobile (NYSE: TMUS) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR).

Dish closed at $65.49, up $1.46.

EW Scripps Reports Purchase Of Katz Broadcast Networks For $302M

The Deal:

E.W. Scripps Co (NYSE: SSP) acquired the Katz broadcast networks for $302 million. The transaction is expected to close on October. 2.

EW Scripps closed at $19.59, down 6 cents.

Innophos to Acquire Novel Ingredients for $125M in Cash

The Deal:

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Novel Ingredients from GenNx360 Capital Partners for $125 million in cash. The deal is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017.

Innophos closed at $48.22, up $6.45.

