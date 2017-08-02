Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA’s index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for July will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Cincinnati at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. ET.
