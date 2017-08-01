Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 1

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Tuesday, August 1, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:13:59 pm: WFT Weatherford Sep 15 $4.5 Puts at the Bid: 99940 @ $0.321 vs 380 OI; Ref=$4.505

2:57:47 pm: DLTR Dollar Tree Aug 18 $74 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4000 @ $1.025 vs 11 OI; Ref=$72.92

2:56:10 pm: SRPT Sarepta Sep 15 $45 Calls Sweep (10) at the Bid: 500 @ $1.0 vs 180 OI; Ref=$38.0

2:51:58 pm: CMI Cummins Sep 15 $150 Puts at the Bid: 2221 @ $1.551 vs 1712 OI; Ref=$156.6492

2:27:15 pm: AAPL Apple Aug 18 $138 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1420 @ $0.58 vs 435 OI; Ref=$149.17

2:16:39 pm: EIGI Endurance Intl Sep 15 $7.5 Puts Sweep (12) at the Bid: 4600 @ $0.15 vs 0 OI; Ref=$8.15

2:14:49 pm: MLCO Melco Oct 20 $21 Calls at the Ask: 1581 @ $1.051 vs 234 OI; Ref=$20.26

1:43:19 pm: AEO Am Eagle Aug 11 $12 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2309 @ $0.446 vs 6 OI; Ref=$11.79

1:09:27 pm: SEAS SeaWorld Aug 18 $14 Puts at the Ask: 6250 @ $0.401 vs 1402 OI; Ref=$15.14

12:58:52 pm: AIG AIG Aug 11 $64 Puts at the Ask: 899 @ $0.57 vs 251 OI; Ref=$65.49

12:53:34 pm: EIGI Endurance Intl Gp Sep 15 $7.5 Puts Sweep (8) at the Bid: 2000 @ $0.15 vs 0 OI; Ref=$8.3

12:43:54 pm: CF CF Ind Aug 18 $28 Puts Above Ask!: 10000 @ $0.921 vs 103 OI; Ref=$28.87

12:14:14 pm: FRAN Francesca's Sep 15 $10 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 574 @ $1.101 vs 44 OI; Ref=$9.43

11:57:44 am: COP ConnocoPhillips Aug 18 $43.5 Puts at the Ask: 5594 @ $0.461 vs 47 OI; Ref=$44.63

11:51:48 am: KSS Kohls Aug 11 $41 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 556 @ $1.503 vs 148 OI; Ref=$41.14

11:47:34 am: GOOS Canada Goose Aug 18 $20 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.651 vs 644 OI; Ref=$18.89

11:37:56 am: RLGY Realogy Aug 18 $35 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1314 @ $0.551 vs 504 OI; Ref=$33.92

11:12:38 am: SEE Sealed Air Aug 18 $43 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 997 @ $0.851 vs 56 OI; Ref=$43.58

11:04:25 am: FIT FIitBit Fri $4.5 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $0.73 vs 60 OI; Ref=$5.14

10:54:20 am: BBRY BlackBerry Aug 11 $10 Puts Sweep (5) at the Bid: 1433 @ $0.561 vs 44 OI; Ref=$9.51

10:49:50 am: MU Micron Aug 11 $28.5 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 900 @ $0.638 vs 627 OI; Ref=$28.83

10:34:34 am: VRX Valeant Aug 18 $17.5 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1168 @ $0.781 vs 566 OI; Ref=$16.52

10:24:27 am: BKD Brookdale Sr Living Sep 15 $15 Calls at the Ask: 940 @ $0.7 vs 14 OI; Ref=$13.44

10:23:12 am: S Sprint Aug 18 $6.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 873 @ $2.142 vs 0 OI; Ref=$8.63

9:57:01 am: LL Lumber Liquidators Aug 18 $33 Calls at the Ask: 600 @ $0.801 vs 91 OI; Ref=$31.88

Keep up with unusual trading activity and financial news in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Options After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.