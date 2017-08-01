20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ: CBMX) shares climbed 44.6 percent to $7.30 as the company disclosed that it has entered into a merger agreement with InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA).
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) shares jumped 28.2 percent to $31.70 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO) gained 22.6 percent to $31.62 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) shares rose 19.4 percent to $16.63 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) surged 13.5 percent to $108.03 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) shares rose 13.3 percent to $21.57. International Game Technology posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) climbed 13 percent to $39.56. TriNet reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $800.5 million.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) shares jumped 12.8 percent to $47.10 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results and announced plans to acquire Novel Ingredients for $125 million in cash.
- Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) rose 12.4 percent to $84.85 as the company posted strong Q2 results. Roth Capital upgraded Insperity from Neutral to Buy.
- Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) gained 11.2 percent to $102.69 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong FY17 outlook.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) climbed 9.6 percent to $8.76 as the company posted a profit for the first quarter.
- Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC) shares gained 8.4 percent to $270.00 on upbeat quarterly results. Raymond James upgraded Credit Acceptance from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIMO) rose 8.1 percent to $44.44. Silicon Motion reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share on sales of $132.7 million.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares surged 7.8 percent to $10.00. Invitae reported preliminary Q2 sales of $14.3 million and loss of $0.66 per share. The company also reported that it is acquiring Good Start Genetics and CombiMatrix.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) gained 7.4 percent to $163.87 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong Q3 forecast.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 6.6 percent to $2.44. H.C. Wainwright assumed Celldex Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 6.4 percent to $7.65 after climbing 4.51 percent on Monday.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) surged 5.6 percent to $52.88. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded CIRCOR from Hold to Buy.
- BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) shares gained 3.7 percent to $36.45 after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
- Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) rose 3.6 percent to $40.25. JP Morgan upgraded Spirit Airlines from Neutral to Overweight.
