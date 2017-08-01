Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
  • CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ: CBMX) shares climbed 44.6 percent to $7.30 as the company disclosed that it has entered into a merger agreement with InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA).
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) shares jumped 28.2 percent to $31.70 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO) gained 22.6 percent to $31.62 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) shares rose 19.4 percent to $16.63 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) surged 13.5 percent to $108.03 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) shares rose 13.3 percent to $21.57. International Game Technology posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) climbed 13 percent to $39.56. TriNet reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $800.5 million.
  • Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) shares jumped 12.8 percent to $47.10 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results and announced plans to acquire Novel Ingredients for $125 million in cash.
  • Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) rose 12.4 percent to $84.85 as the company posted strong Q2 results. Roth Capital upgraded Insperity from Neutral to Buy.
  • Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) gained 11.2 percent to $102.69 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong FY17 outlook.
  • Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) climbed 9.6 percent to $8.76 as the company posted a profit for the first quarter.
  • Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC) shares gained 8.4 percent to $270.00 on upbeat quarterly results. Raymond James upgraded Credit Acceptance from Underperform to Market Perform.
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIMO) rose 8.1 percent to $44.44. Silicon Motion reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share on sales of $132.7 million.
  • InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares surged 7.8 percent to $10.00. Invitae reported preliminary Q2 sales of $14.3 million and loss of $0.66 per share. The company also reported that it is acquiring Good Start Genetics and CombiMatrix.
  • IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) gained 7.4 percent to $163.87 as the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong Q3 forecast.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 6.6 percent to $2.44. H.C. Wainwright assumed Celldex Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 6.4 percent to $7.65 after climbing 4.51 percent on Monday.
  • CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) surged 5.6 percent to $52.88. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded CIRCOR from Hold to Buy.
  • BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) shares gained 3.7 percent to $36.45 after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
  • Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) rose 3.6 percent to $40.25. JP Morgan upgraded Spirit Airlines from Neutral to Overweight.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CACC + BP)

All Eyes On iPhone As Apple Kicks Off August With Earnings After Closing Bell
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2017
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2017
Oil Market Not Improving As Quickly As Expected, Analyst Cuts Price Outlook
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CBMX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.