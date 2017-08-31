A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Challenger job-cut report for August is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET. Data on weekly jobless claims and consumer spending for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the pending home sales index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Farmers Branch, Texas at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 63 points to 21,934.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 6.75 points to 2,462.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 14.75 points to 5,949.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.39 percent to trade at $51.06 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures climbed 0.44 percent to trade at $46.16 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.81 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.71 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.55 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.77 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.70 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.72 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.44 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.08 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.27 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Owens-Corning shares rose 2.24 percent to close at $71.76 on Wednesday.

Breaking news

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

(NYSE: DG) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: SCVL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) posted weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its FY18 earnings outlook.

(NYSE: GCO) posted weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its FY18 earnings outlook. Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.

