15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares dipped 27.6 percent to $1.77 as the company issued an update on the INSPRE study. InVivo Therapeutics has implemented a temporary enrollment halt on the trial due to patient who passed away suddenly at a rehab facility following discharge from hospital.
- Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) shares tumbled 14 percent to $17.02 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Ominto Inc (NASDAQ: OMNT) shares fell 11.3 percent to $5.64.
- MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) shares dropped 10.7 percent to $6.11.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell 10.5 percent to $87.70. Bristol-Myers and Clovis Oncology agreed to collaborate on Opdivo and Rubraca in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) dropped 10.1 percent to $2.50. Hornbeck Offshore is expected to release its Q2 financial results on August 2, 2017.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) declined 9.9 percent to $15.62. Barclays downgraded Hertz from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares dropped 8.6 percent to $123.44. Intercept posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss and reported that its Phase 2 AESOP trial met primary endpoint of ALP reduction.
- Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) declined 8.5 percent to $23.33. Discovery announced plans to acquire Scripps for $14.6 billion.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 7.5 percent to $5.78. Contango Oil & Gas is projected to release Q2 earnings on August 2, 2017.
- Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: EGO) shares dropped 7.3 percent to $2.10. Credit Suisse downgraded Eldorado Gold from Outperform to Underperform.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) declined 6.6 percent to $24.85 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) shares tumbled 3.7 percent to $46.91. Jefferies downgraded Coach from Buy to Hold.
- Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IPXL) dropped 3.3 percent to $19.30. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Impax Laboratories with a Hold rating.
- Changyou.Com Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CYOU) fell 3 percent to $41.75. Changyou.com reported Q2 net income of $51.5 million.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.