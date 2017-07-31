22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 96.2 percent to $18.15 in pre-market trading. On Friday, Dynavax announced that the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted 12-1 in support of the company’s Hepatitis B vaccine, HEPLISAV-B. The vote was based solely on safety, but the panel previously supported the drug’s immunogenicity based on Phase 3 clinical trials.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares rose 11.4 percent to $19.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.80 percent on Friday.

Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 9.8 percent to $55.84 in pre-market trading. Sohu.com reported a Q2 loss of $1.85 per share on revenue of $461.168 million.

SK Telecom Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SKM) rose 9.1 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) rose 7.6 percent to $398.54 in pre-market trading. Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) proposed a merger with Charter Communications, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The combined entity would have been a newly created publicly-traded company, controlled by Japan's Softbank. Late Sunday, Charter in a statement reported by Dow Jones said it wasn't interested in acquiring Sprint.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) rose 7.6 percent to $49.85 in pre-market trading as the company reported two agreements with Government of Mozambique related to LNG project.

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) shares rose 5.4 percent to $16.90 in the pre-market trading session after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares rose 5.2 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.06 percent on Friday.

EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM) rose 4.3 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received an approval for Gastric Vest System clinical study in Spain.

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) shares rose 3.3 percent to $24.07 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised its FY17 guidance.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 3.1 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 3.1 percent to $5.64 in pre-market trading after declining 8.53 percent on Friday.

Losers

Korea Electric Power Corporation (ADR) (NYSE: KEP) shares fell 7 percent to $18.63 in pre-market trading after declining 1.77 percent on Friday.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 5.8 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading after declining 0.92 percent on Friday.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) fell 5.2 percent to $16.45 in pre-market trading. Barclays downgraded Hertz from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 5.2 percent to $92.88 in pre-market trading. Bristol-Myers and Clovis Oncology agreed to collaborate on Opdivo and Rubraca in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 5.2 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after surging 23.03 percent on Friday.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 5 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading after rising 0.13 percent on Friday.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares fell 4.2 percent to $34.97 after dropping 1.99 percent on Friday.

British American Tobacco PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BTI) fell 4.2 percent to $62.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.04 percent on Friday.

Changyou.Com Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CYOU) fell 3.4 percent to $41.54 in pre-market trading. Changyou.com reported Q2 net income of $51.5 million.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) shares fell 3.1 percent to $493.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.06 percent on Friday.

