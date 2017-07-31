The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

The Pups of Wall Street: A college student's perspective of banking internships: Link

Perhaps no other stock in the market has generated as much buzz as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in 2017 ahead of the roll-out of its highly anticipated Model 3. However, it seems not even Wall Street knows quite what to make of Tesla’s stock: Link

Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump’s tumultuous past week has widened rifts in his party, between those who vocally support the president’s combative style and others who bridle at it, according to interviews with GOP officials and supporters across the country: Link

OPEC, the once powerful oil cartel, is struggling to hold the line in a make-or-break fight to limit oil production, prop up crippling low prices and prove its relevance: Link

Credit-card losses are mounting, a reversal from a six-year trend that could be a warning sign for markets and the broader economy: Link

Reuters

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Chief Executive Jim Hackett is reviewing the automaker's operations in India and other markets, as well as Ford's future product programs including plans to build a self-driving commercial vehicle in 2021, according to company officials and other sources familiar with that review: Link

China's overall debt levels are still high, despite initial results achieved by its deleveraging efforts, a central bank official said in the bank's China Finance magazine on Monday: Link

Bloomberg

John Kelly arrives at the White House facing the Herculean task of restoring order to a crisis-ridden presidency: Link

After the collapse of Obamacare repeal, Republicans may have to choose between pursuing another health bill or pushing through a tax overhaul this year, because there’s almost certainly not enough time to do both: Link

New York Post

Answering that friend request while at work may not seem troublesome, but add up all the on-the-job smartphone screen time across the country and you’re talking $15 billion in lost productivity, a new study reveals: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Chicago PMI for July is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The pending home sales index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for July is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Data on farm prices for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight Cowen upgraded American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NASDAQ: AAL) from Market Perform to Outperform Credit Suisse upgraded Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) from Neutral to Outperform

(NASDAQ: VRTS) from Neutral to Outperform Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) from Hold to Sell

(NASDAQ: FB) from Hold to Sell Deutsche Bank downgraded Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: NSC) from Buy to Hold Jefferies downgraded Coach (NYSE: COH) from Buy to Hold

