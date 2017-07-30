A day after posting an 8-percent year-over-year drop in advertising revenue, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) began testing an ad subscription service auto-amplifying the tweets and profiles of an invitation-only cohort.

The $99-per-month program will allow registered advertisers to see their first 10 daily posts ━ not a customizable batch, and not exhausted by retweets, quote tweets or replies ━ automatically promoted.

Twitter will target interest- or location-based audiences according to subscriber preferences, and then follow up with a biweekly report card detailing changes to reach and engagements.

“This allows you to grow your audience and your influence without starting a campaign or ever creating an ad,” Twitter wrote in outreach to Twitter Ads users.

Those who opt to participate in the beta program automatically forfeit their existing ad accounts, but can re-register to launch concurrent campaigns.

The service, which eliminates the burden of creating and optimizing campaigns, may be meant to capitalize on improving ad performance on the social media site. Over the second quarter, ad engagements rose 95 percent while cost per engagement fell 53 percent.

Related Links:

Social Q2s: Facebook Rules, Twitter Drools, Snapchat Starting To Lose Its ‘Cool?’

Bill Ackman Sends First Tweet From Chipotle

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.