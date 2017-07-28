Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 28

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Friday, July 28, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:01:50 pm: FSLR First Solar Sep 1 $50 Calls Sweep (40) at the Bid: 915 @ $2.303 vs 23 OI; Ref=$49.1699

12:51:19 pm: TTPH Tetraphase Nov 17 $7.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.7 vs 913 OI; Ref=$6.4

11:49:46 am: UA UA Aug 4 $18.5 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 964 @ $0.55 vs 246 OI; Ref=$17.425

11:19:05 am: KN Knowles Dec 15 $12.5 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 753 @ $0.5 vs 25 OI; Ref=$15.2

10:52:09 am: AMZN Amazon Nov 17 $1040 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 515 @ $44.0 vs 140 OI; Ref=$1009.77 Signals 10:51:31am

10:38:31 am: NVDA Nvidia Jun 15 $135 Puts at the Bid: 600 @ $12.651 vs 12 OI; Ref=$163.1305

9:55:47 am: JCP JC Penney Aug 11 $5.5 Puts Sweep (24) at the Bid: 1405 @ $0.27 vs 163 OI; Ref=$5.52

Keep up with unusual trading activity and financial news in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Options After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.