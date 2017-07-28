20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday
- Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares dipped 41.7 percent to $1.72. Destination Maternity and Orchestra-Prémaman reported termination of merger.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) shares tumbled 29.2 percent to $0.686. Actinium reported a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase stock.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) dipped 24.2 percent to $143.43 as the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares declined 22.6 percent to $18.30 as the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) shares dropped 22.4 percent to $71.57. Meta Financial reported Q3 net income of $9.8 million on revenue of $59.7 million. FBR Capital downgraded Meta Financial from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares fell 17.9 percent to $14.25. Echo Global Logistics reported a Q2 loss of $245,000. UBS downgraded Echo Global from Neutral to Sell.
- CafePress Inc (NASDAQ: PRSS) tumbled 17.7 percent to $1.86 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) dropped 17.1 percent to $91.09 as the company reported downbeat quarterly results and lowered its FY17 forecast.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) shares declined 16.5 percent to $10.90. Eros Int'l reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $52.675 million.
- Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) fell 15.2 percent to $45.50 on downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) declined 15.1 percent to $35.60 on weak Q2 earnings.
- Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA) dropped 14.7 percent to $4.39. Kamada priced its 3.33 million share common stock offering at $4.50 per share.
- Mulesoft Inc (NYSE: MULE) shares declined 14.1 percent to $22.68. Mulesoft reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.10 per share on sales of $69.2 million.
- Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares fell 12.6 percent to $3.63. Acacia Research reported a Q2 loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.4 million.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) dropped 12 percent to $13.02 on downbeat quarterly earnings.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) declined 12 percent to $67.71. NuVasive reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $260.6 million. The company also announced the resignation of CFO and COO. Baird downgraded NuVasive from Buy to Neutral.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares declined 8.3 percent to $54.55. Starbucks reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from Buy to Hold.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $85.66. Western Digital posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) slipped 3.2 percent to $21.20. World Wrestling Entertainment reported Q2 net income of $5.1 million.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares fell 3.1 percent to $1,013.64. Amazon reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
