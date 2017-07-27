Market Overview

20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2017 12:51pm   Comments
  • IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: IPCI) shares tumbled 41.4 percent to $1.46 as the company disclosed that a FDA panel voted against approving the company’s NDA for Rexista™ abuse-deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablets.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NYSE: CUR) shares dipped 28.3 percent to $1.77. Neuralstem reported the pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares dropped 20.3 percent to $15.75. PCM reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share on sales of $560.1 million.
  • Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE: BPI) shares dipped 18.5 percent to $10.02 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) shares dropped 17.4 percent to $7.65. QEP Resources reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share on revenue of $383.7 million.
  • Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares fell 16.6 percent to $40.76 following mixed Q2 results.
  • AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) shares dropped 15.6 percent to $28.64 after the company reported Q2 results and announced disappointing update for lung cancer trial.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares declined 15.3 percent to $7.17 in pre-market trading. The company projects Q2 adjusted loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) declined 12.6 percent to $17.14. Twitter reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Monthly active users rose 5 percent year-over-year, while daily active users gained 12 percent year-over-year.
  • Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) declined 12 percent to $35.03 as the company posted weak quarterly results.
  • WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) shares fell 11.7 percent to $51.45. WESCO reported Q2 earnings of $1.02 per share on sales of $1.91 billion. The company also narrowed its FY17 earnings outlook.
  • Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) declined 11 percent to $34.90 on downbeat quarterly results.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) dropped 10.6 percent to $109.70 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Buffalo Wild Wings from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) declined 9.7 percent to $9.71. SunCoke Energy reported a Q2 loss of $24.2 million.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares slipped 8.2 percent to $117.66 as the company posted downbeat Q3 revenue and issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer downgraded F5 Networks from Outperform to Perform.
  • Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $39.97. Johnson Controls reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share on sales of $7.669 billion.
  • Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) declined 7.6 percent to $38.52 as the company posted weak quarterly earnings. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and CHD Bioscience Inc reported a global licensing agreement for the clinical development and commercialization of DFA-02.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares slipped 7.2 percent to $176.50 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and issued a weak forecast.
  • Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares declined 6.8 percent to $9.91 after declining 8.83 percent on Wednesday.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) fell 4.3 percent to $53.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share on sales of $5.1 billion.

Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

