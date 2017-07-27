18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- ShoreTel Inc (NASDAQ: SHOR) shares climbed 27.4 percent to $7.45. Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ: MITL) announced plans to acquire Shortel for $7.50 per share in cash.
- NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares gained 16.4 percent to $51.35 after the company posted strong Q2 results.
- Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) shares jumped 14.9 percent to $211.10. LendingTree reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share on sales of $152.8 million. The company also raised its FY17 outlook.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares surged 13 percent to $12.88. LivePerson reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.074 million. The company also issued a strong outlook for the current quarter.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) jumped 12.8 percent to $9.67. Brookfield Business Partners agreed to acquire 60 percent of Teekay Offshore Partners for $750 million.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) gained 12.3 percent to $10.52 as the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares rose 10.2 percent to $41.65 as the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) shares jumped 10.1 percent to $62.61 on strong Q2 earnings.
- AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) surged 8.6 percent to $8.25. AXT reported Q2 profit of $1.9 million on revenue of $23.6 million.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) climbed 8.5 percent to $5.85. SiriusXM reported Q2 earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion. The company also raised its FY17 guidance.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) gained 7 percent to $36.00. NetScout reported Q1 earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of $228.8 million.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) climbed 6.7 percent to $3.36 as the company posted strong Q2 results. USA TODAY NETWORK and Sequential Brands also reported a multi-year strategic partnership.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) shares gained 6.6 percent to $2.75. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) agreed to acquire 60 percent of Teekay Offshore Partners for $750 million.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) jumped 6.6 percent to $56.92. Tractor Supply reported Q2 earnings of $1.25 per share on sales of $2.02 billion.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) rose 6.3 percent to $4.40 after the company disclosed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with JD.com.
- Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE: DEO) gained 5.6 percent to $127.41 as the company reported a 1.5 billion pound buyback plan and raised its profit view.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares gained 5.3 percent to $174.46 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares gained 3.8 percent to $136.06 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
