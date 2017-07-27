20 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ShoreTel Inc (NASDAQ: SHOR) shares rose 28.2 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ: MITL) announced plans to acquire Shortel for $7.50 per share in cash.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) shares rose 17.8 percent to $3.04 in pre-market trading. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) agreed to acquire 60 percent of Teekay Offshore Partners for $750 million.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) rose 13.7 percent to $9.74 in pre-market trading. Brookfield Business Partners agreed to acquire 60 percent of Teekay Offshore Partners for $750 million.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) rose 13 percent to $10.59 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 11.3 percent to $8.46 in pre-market trading. AXT reported Q2 profit of $1.9 million on revenue of $23.6 million.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) rose 10.2 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE: DEO) rose 7.6 percent to $129.77 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 1.5 billion pound buyback plan and raised its profit view..
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose 7.6 percent to $178.12 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) rose 6.3 percent to $4.41 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with JD.com.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares rose 5.7 percent to $138.50 in the pre-market trading session after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) fell 17.4 percent to $6.99 in pre-market trading. The company projects Q2 adjusted loss of $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
- AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) shares fell 15 percent to $28.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and announced disappointing update for lung cancer trial.
- Essendant Inc (NASDAQ: ESND) fell 13.9 percent to $11.55 in pre-market trading as the company posted weak quarterly earnings.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares rose 13.3 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading as the company reported conclusion of LNP license agreement with Alexion.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) fell 9.6 percent to $17.72 in pre-market trading. Twitter reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Monthly active users rose 5 percent year-over-year, while daily active users gained 12 percent year-over-year.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares fell 9.5 percent to $116.00 as the company posted downbeat Q3 revenue and issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 9.3 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after rising 0.46 percent on Wednesday.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) fell 8.7 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) shares fell 6 percent to $9.99 in pre-market trading after declining 8.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) fell 5.1 percent to $53.10 in pre-market trading. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share on sales of $5.1 billion.
