Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- A report on U.S. international trade in goods for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for July will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
