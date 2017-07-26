18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares tumbled 24 percent to $8.08. LSB Industries posted Q2 loss of $0.53 per share on revenue of $122.9 million and issued an update on its strategic alternatives review process. The company’s board decided to terminate the formal sale process portion of its strategic review.
- Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) shares declined 16.8 percent to $49.44. Mizuho downgraded Amedisys from Buy to Neutral.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) shares fell 15.6 percent to $9.45.
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) shares dropped 15.2 percent to $28.25 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and issued a weak forecast for the year.
- Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) shares fell 13.3 percent to $49.18.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) declined 12.9 percent to $46.43. Akamai posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) shares dipped 12.3 percent to $20.74 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) slipped 11.9 percent to $57.05 after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 guidance.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) dropped 10.5 percent to $49.81. Integra posted in-line Q2 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares fell 10 percent to $39.79 on weak Q2 earnings.
- Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) declined 9.7 percent to $18.75. Bloomin' Brands reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share on sales of $1.033 billion.
- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) fell 9.5 percent to $7.15 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) dropped 8.8 percent to $21.58. Orion Engineered reported a 10 million secondary offering.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares fell 8.6 percent to $63.59. Tupperware posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but sales missed expectations. The company also issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) declined 7 percent to $ 114.36 as the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 outlook.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares dropped 6.6 percent to $129.74. Wynn Resorts reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share on sales of $1.53 billion. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares slipped 6.2 percent to $3.80 after climbing 19.12 percent on Tuesday. Compugen issued an update for collaborative efforts with Bayer in immuno-oncology.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) declined 4.4 percent to $41.90. Moelis priced its 6 million share offering at $42.00 per share.
