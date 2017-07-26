20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares rose 36.2 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported 'positive' topline Phase 3 IGNITE4 results. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetraphase Pharma from Hold to Buy.
- EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM) shares rose 20.7 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Galvani Bioelectronics.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) rose 20.3 percent to $105.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong FY17 forecast. iRobot also agreed to acquire privately-held Robopolis SAS.
- Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) rose 11.4 percent to $2.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss. Ophthotech also disclosed that it has expanded its focus with development for ophthalmic orphan diseases.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) rose 10.4 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading as the company reported that it has obtained official approval for two updated EV models.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 9.3 percent to $15.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) rose 7.4 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading. Smart & Final Stores posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of 1.08 billion.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 7.2 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong Q2 results and raised its FY17 guidance.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares rose 6.6 percent to $26.05 in pre-market trading on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares rose 6.6 percent to $3.30 in the pre-market trading session after declining 0.79 percent on Tuesday.
- LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) rose 4.2 percent to $15.09 in pre-market trading after declining 3.91 percent on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) fell 17.2 percent to $53.65 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 earnings and lowered its FY17 guidance.
- Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares fell 11.2 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.12 percent on Tuesday. Compugen issued an update for collaborative efforts with Bayer in immuno-oncology.
- Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ: IGLD) fell 8.2 percent to $6.15 in pre-market trading after slipping 3.81 percent on Tuesday.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 7.5 percent to $49.31 in pre-market trading. Akamai posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC) fell 7.4 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading. Orion Engineered reported a 10 million secondary offering.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) fell 4.7 percent to $41.75 in pre-market trading. Moelis priced 6 million share offering at $42.00 per share.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 4.3 percent to $133.00. Wynn Resorts reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share on sales of $1.53 billion. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares rose 4.2 percent to $13.65 in pre-market trading. Chegg reported a Q2 loss of $6 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 3.6 percent to $9.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.63 percent on Tuesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.