Comic book fans flying out of San Diego after attending last weekend’s Comic-Con got a strange and baffling announcement from United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL):

Carry on your comics if you want, but you’re prohibited from checking them inside your luggage.

United subsequently sent out a message on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) saying the rule was a requirement set by the Transportation Security Administration, MarketWatch reported.

Related Link: How United Airlines Can Repair Its Reputation

“The restriction on checking comic books applies to all airlines operating out of San Diego this weekend and is set by the TSA,” read the United tweet.

Big Misunderstanding

The TSA then sent out its own tweet noting that there are no restrictions on checking books, which a spokesperson confirmed to MarketWatch. In a blog post, though, the agency said it does sometimes suggest removing books with glossy material.

MarketWatch said the post also confirmed that in the past the TSA was testing out screenings of books at two locations, but that the procedures were no longer in effect.

Apparently, loads of glossy magazine covers have a tendency to play tricks with luggage scanners, the news agency said.

Posted-In: comic books Comic-ConNews Travel Events Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.