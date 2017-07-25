Coming In Hot: Samsung Hopes To Ignite Interest In New Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Electronic (OTC: SSNLF) has bounced back credibly but not unscathed from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco of last year. The South Korean electronics giant has sent out an invite for the Galaxy Unpacked event for 2017, with the catch phrase "Do Bigger Things."

The event will take place Aug. 23, 2017 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, with the official event set to begin at 11 am ET.



Source: Samsung

Tumultuous 2016

Samsung had a torrid time in 2016, as it battled with the ravages inflicted by the fire hazard that prompted the recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. The company officially recalled all the Note 7 sold, including the replacement units, on Oct. 7, 2016.

All the company's dreams of taking on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s iPhone 7 went up in flames along with the fire hazard. In fact, Samsung's haste in rolling out the phone ahead of the iPhone 7, to gain the first mover advantage was also cited as one of the reasons for the manufacturing defect leading up to the hazard.

The telling impact of the recall was evident in Samsung's calendar year third quarter results of 2016. Operating profit for the quarter fell to 5.20 trillion won, down over 29 percent from 7.39 trillion won in the year-ago period.

However, the company's resilience helped it to bounce back in the fourth quarter, as it managed to mitigate the continuing impact of the Note 7 recall by the strong performance of its chip business. The company's quarterly operating profit climbed 50 percent to 9.22 trillion won, helped by 77 percent growth in operating profit of its chip business, a weaker won and strong demand for big OLED and large-size UHD panel shipments.

What's In Store for Galaxy Fans

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have most of the design features of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones launched in late March, according to The Verge.

Some of the standout features that could be part of the widely anticipated Note 8 include:

Edge-to-edge curved Infinity Display.

Larger screen than the S8 Plus, which is about 6.2 inches, with a screen-to-body ratio of 84 percent.

AMOLED display.

More RAM than Galaxy S8.

Dual-camera system, consisting of two 12-megapixel sensor.

Bigger battery.

Meanwhile, images of the Galaxy Note 8 leaked by smartphone case maker Spigen, carried by BGR show a killer product in the making.



Source: BGR

How Note 7 Will Stack Up Against iPhone 8

Apple's soon-to-be-launched iPhone 8 is rumored to have display size of 5.1 inches, with curved OLED display, compared to the 5.7 inches with AMOLED display expected for the Note 8.

Storage of the iPhone 8 is expected to be 32 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB compared to 64 GB internal and 256 GB expandable for Note 8. Note 8 is rumored to run on Android 7.1 Nougat OS compared to iOS 11 for iPhone 8.

With respect to sensors, Samsung is supposed to use an iris scanner and fingerprint identification, while Apple is rumored to use the latter.

Both could incorporate features such as wireless charging, voice commands (S-Voice for Samsung and Siri for Apple).

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be priced at $1,000.

With Apple's tenth anniversary phone plagued by delays and Samsung having a great product on hand, it looks like the Korean company could more than make up for the Note 7 fiasco.

