18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) shares jumped 20.7 percent to $37.52 after the company disclosed initial data from Phase 2 portion of CARDINAL study.
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares surged 20 percent to $32.20 as the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ: WBMD) rose 20 percent to $65.99 after the company agreed to be acquired by a KKR portfolio company for $66.50 per share in cash.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares rose 18.4 percent to $2.57. DryShips disclosed that the High Court of the Marshall Islands has issued an order denying Plaintiff Michael Sammons Motion for a preliminary injunction to suspend any further issuance of shares by the company.
- Neuroderm Ltd (NASDAQ: NDRM) shares climbed 15.6 percent to $38.38. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation agreed to acquire NeuroDerm for $39 per share in cash.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) rose 13.3 percent to $15.89. Concert Pharma reported the termination of the HSR Act waiting period for CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Concert Pharma with a Buy rating.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) gained 13.5 percent to $4.20. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma with a Buy rating and a $8.00 price target.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) jumped 12.7 percent to $45.70 as the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) surged 12.2 percent to $7.35. Oppenheimer initiates coverage on Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) with an Outperform rating, while Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Blue Apron with a Buy rating, while RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares gained 9.5 percent to $3.45
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) climbed 9.2 percent to $ 15.34. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics with an Overweight rating, while Cowen initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating. Wedbush initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) rose 8 percent to $15.77. Rayonier Advanced Materials agreed to acquire Tembec for an increased consideration of C$4.75 per share. Vertical Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced from Hold to Buy.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares gained 6.2 percent to $5.36 after the company reported 'positive' top-line 12-month Phase 2b data for GEN-003 in genital herpes.
- Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares gained 6.1 percent to $11.70. Yatra disclosed that it has acquired Air Travel Bureau Ltd.
- Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) shares rose 5.4 percent to $54.14 on upbeat quarterly results.
- Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (NYSE: PHG) shares gained 3.9 percent to $37.48 after strong Q2 earnings.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) rose 3.5 percent to $46.85. Credit Suisse upgraded MasTec from Neutral to Outperform.
- Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) shares gained 3.4 percent to $30.46. Barclays upgraded Xerox from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.