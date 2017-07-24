Move over, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO). There’s a new contender in clothing retail, and it’s gonna be big. Supersized, even.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) will launch its limited-edition apparel and merchandise line July 26 in honor of Global Delivery Day.

“To celebrate, we created the McDelivery Collection, a fun line of items designed to help people savor the delivery experience, whether they’re craving a Big Mac snuggled up on their couch or sharing some fries with friends in the park,” McDonald’s spokesperson Lauren Altmin told AdFreak.

The Couch Life

The McDelivery Collection, available free through the UberEATS app, features a Big Mac-stamped onesie, patty printed pillow, World Famous Fries sweatsuit and value meal picnic blanket.

It’s an ironic approach for a company distancing itself from a national health crisis.

Having already been criticized and sued for fueling rising obesity, diabetes and hypertension rates through its high-fat, high-carb, generously-portioned menu, McDonald’s is now distributing loungewear often associated with sedentary lifestyles.

Starting Wednesday, its customers can dine in comfort, reclining in P.J.s or sprawled on blankets as they indulge their fast-food cravings.

Patrons ordering through UberEATS can receive one free item in participating cities, which will be announced July 25.

Related Links:

Celebrity-Endorsed Junk Food: What’s The Cost?

7 Best Fast Foods Not Available In The US: Fried Chicken PIzza, Fried Brussel Sprout Patty And More

________

Image Credit: By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: AdFreak Fast Food Lauren AltminNews Psychology Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.