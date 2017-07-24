Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares are trading lower by $5.70, or 29 percent, at $14.00 in Monday's session. It has joined the long list of brick and mortar retailers that have been supplanted by online retailers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Before the open, Hibbett Sports significantly lowered Q2 EPS guidance from a 15-cent gain to a loss in the 19-22-cent range. Also, same-store sales were down 10 percent.

After a lower open, Hibbett's stock managed a brief rally to $15.35 before continuing its move lower. It has continued to make lows for the session, as $13.85 stands as the low as of 10:40 a.m. EST. That marks its lowest level since March 2012, when it bottomed at $12.82.

