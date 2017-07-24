Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Swing And A Miss: Hibbett Sports Drops 30% Following Q2 Guidance
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2017 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Related HIBB
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Halliburton Profit Tops Estimates
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares are trading lower by $5.70, or 29 percent, at $14.00 in Monday's session. It has joined the long list of brick and mortar retailers that have been supplanted by online retailers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Before the open, Hibbett Sports significantly lowered Q2 EPS guidance from a 15-cent gain to a loss in the 19-22-cent range. Also, same-store sales were down 10 percent.

After a lower open, Hibbett's stock managed a brief rally to $15.35 before continuing its move lower. It has continued to make lows for the session, as $13.85 stands as the low as of 10:40 a.m. EST. That marks its lowest level since March 2012, when it bottomed at $12.82.

Posted-In: News Guidance Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HIBB)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Halliburton Profit Tops Estimates
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower; Alphabet Earnings In Focus
Nike May Start Selling Directly to Amazon, Sports Retail Stocks Decline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HIBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.