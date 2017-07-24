Public Manufacturing, Financial, Biopharma Cohorts Set To Expand With This Week's IPOs

The public markets don’t seem to be lacking in diversity. Following last week’s debuts of a yoga chain and pet supply manufacturer, this week will see the expansion of five industries through a cohort of firms filing initial public offerings.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) will issue 3 million shares between $22 and $24 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in California, Royal Business Bank supports trade, residential mortgages and small business loans in Pacific Rim countries.

Industrea Acquisition Corp. (INDUU) will issue 20 million shares at $10 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Industrea is a blank-check company focusing on mergers, asset acquisitions, reorganizations and stock purchases.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) will issue 1.5 million shares at $5 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The steel product manufacturer supports infrastructure projects with water and gas pipeline systems.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNNA) will issue more than 4.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage company targets dermatological conditions with site-selective topical treatments and photoparticle therapy.

Redfin Corp (RDFN) will issue more than 9.2 million shares between $12 and $14 Friday on the Nasdaq. The online real estate brokerage firm leverages technology and partnerships with outside agents to work with residential buyers and sellers across the U.S.

