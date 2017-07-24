Wall Street's M&A Chatter From July 21-23: WebMD, Asda, GraphIQ, Tesoro-Western Refining Logistics

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Wal-Mart's Asda Considers £4.4B Bid for B&M

The Rumor:

Wal-Mart's (NASDAQ: WMT) UK supermarket unit Asda is considering an acquisition of discount retailer B&M, according to sources as reported by the UK Sunday Times. The offer is £4.4 billion ($5.7 billion), the sources said.

Asda was acquired by Wal-Mart in 1999 for £6.7 billion.

Wal-Mart closed at $76.15 on Friday, up 13 cents.

Amazon Acquires GraphIQ

The Deal:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquired GraphIQ. The Santa Barbara, California-based GraphIQ was acquired in May to work on Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant.

Amazon closed at $1,025.67, down $3.30.

Tesoro Logistics Submits Proposal to Acquire Western Refining Logistics

The Proposal:

On July 20, Tesoro (NYSE: TSO) delivered a proposal to the Chairman of the conflicts committee of the board of the general partner of Western Refining Logistics LP (NYSE: WNRL) offering to acquire all outstanding common units of WNRL in an equity deal for 0.4906 common units of Tesoro for each WNRL common unit. The offer was reported in an amended 13D filing.

Tesoro now owns 52.5 percent of Western Refining Logistics.

Western Refining Logistic closed at $25.75, down 10 cents.

KKR Near All Cash Deal to Acquire WebMD

The Rumor:

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) acquired WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ: WBMD) for $66.50 per share in cash, in a deal valued at $2.7 billion.

WebMD closed at $55.19, down 6 cents.

