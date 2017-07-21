Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 21

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Friday, July 21, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:41:59 pm: BJRI BJ's Restaurants Aug 18 $35 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $1.601 vs 61 OI; Ref=$34.75

3:25:38 pm: TMUS T-Mobile Jan 19 $57.5 Puts at the Ask: 800 @ $2.34 vs 473 OI; Ref=$62.43

2:57:48 pm: MU Micron Jan 19 $31 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $3.3 vs 3941 OI; Ref=$32.0

1:53:24 pm: RMD Resmed Aug 18 $85 Calls at the Ask: 850 @ $0.6 vs 7 OI; Ref=$76.91

12:52:08 pm: RL Ralph Lauren Aug 18 $75 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1326 @ $3.0 vs 703 OI; Ref=$74.7

11:52:43 am: CAT Caterpillar Jul 28 $99.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1784 @ $6.85 vs 1 OI; Ref=$106.11

11:43:12 am: MDLZ Mondelez Aug 18 $48 Calls at the Ask: 8000 @ $0.261 vs 3223 OI; Ref=$43.83

11:30:13 am: KMX CarMax Jan 19 $62.5 Puts Sweep (35) at the Ask: 752 @ $4.797 vs 559 OI; Ref=$65.79

11:08:43 am: TOT Total Nov 17 $50 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1233 @ $1.525 vs 961 OI; Ref=$49.576

10:51:35 am: APC Anadarko Pet Nov 17 $40 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.63 vs 1324 OI; Ref=$43.58

10:50:00 am: FB Facebook Nov 17 $180 Puts at the Ask: 1100 @ $18.7 vs 14 OI; Ref=$164.8389

10:43:23 am: SKX Skechers Aug 18 $26 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.5 vs 1008 OI; Ref=$27.79

10:23:18 am: VRX Valeant Oct 20 $15 Puts at the Bid: 9850 @ $0.85 vs 6585 OI; Ref=$17.39

10:06:33 am: SLCA US Silica Sep 15 $32 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2164 @ $3.6 vs 506 OI; Ref=$30.7176

9:59:55 am: NSC Norfolk So Dec 15 $145 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1381 @ $0.75 vs 30 OI; Ref=$117.925

