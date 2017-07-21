15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL) shares jumped 21.9 percent to $50.00.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares climbed 12.7 percent to $2.39 after the company reported that it has expanded its agreement with Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT).
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) shares surged 9.8 percent to $157.83 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BCLI) gained 9.7 percent to $4.97 after the company disclosed that it has been awarded a $16 million non-dilutive grant from CIRM in support of ALS trial.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares climbed 9.2 percent to $138.46 as the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) gained 8.3 percent to $30.75 as the company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) surged 8.3 percent to $45.20 on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares rose 7.7 percent to $24.55. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics with an Overweight rating.
- The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares gained 7.4 percent to $53.33.
- Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB) surged 6.9 percent to $70.90. Independent Bank reported Q2 earnings of $0.75 per share. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from Neutral to Buy.
- Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) gained 6.3 percent to $86.13 after reporting upbeat quarterly profit. Oppenheimer upgraded Capital One from Underperform to Perform.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NYSE: TXMD) rose 6.2 percent to $5.70. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) climbed 6 percent to $2,594.00 on strong quarterly earnings.
- Bank Mutual Corporation (NASDAQ: BKMU) shares rose 5.4 percent to $9.75. Bank Mutual reported Q2 earnings of $0.09 per share. Associated Banc Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced plans to acquire Bank Mutual for $482 million in an all-stock transaction.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares gained 4.1 percent to $41.23 as the company posted strong Q2 results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.