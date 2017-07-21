The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) continued to slide in the wake of an outbreak of sick customers exposed to a norovirus at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia: Link

For those of us with an eye on CNBC all day, it seems like the hosts have a Sisyphean task: Link

Wall Street Journal

It would be hard to find anyone in insurance with a longer resume than American International Group Inc.’s (NYSE: AIG) new chief executive Brian Duperreault: Link

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible money laundering by Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, as part of his criminal investigation into what U.S. intelligence agencies say was a Kremlin-backed campaign to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter: Link

Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans, scolded by President Donald Trump for failing to overturn Obamacare, tried to salvage their seven-year effort for a new healthcare law on Thursday, but leading senators indicated frustration over shifting goal posts: Link

Two tour agencies that arrange trips to North Korea said on Friday the U.S. government will soon ban its citizens from traveling there, after the death of a U.S. student arrested there while on a tour: Link

Bloomberg

President Donald Trump’s interview with the New York Times (NYSE: NYT) on Wednesday has stirred speculation he may consider firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller for investigating Trump’s business dealings as part of the Russia probe: Link

Larry Kidwell and Robbi Jones didn’t agree on the 2016 election. But the two financial advisers found common ground over President Donald Trump’s pledge to rebuild America’s aging highways, bridges and airports: Link

New York Post

The Michael Jackson estate has cheated Quincy Jones out of $30 million over the past 18 years, the legendary music producer testified on Thursday: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

B. Riley upgraded Viavi (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Neutral to Buy

(NASDAQ: VIAV) from Neutral to Buy Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) from Neutral to Buy

(NASDAQ: INDB) from Neutral to Buy DA Davidson upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: KEY) from Neutral to Buy RBC Capital downgraded Polaris (NYSE: PII) from Sector Perform to Underperform

(NYSE: PII) from Sector Perform to Underperform Berenberg downgraded Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) from Hold to Sell

(NYSE: WFC) from Hold to Sell Barclays downgraded Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

