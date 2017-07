Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 20

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Thursday, July 20, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

1:50:50 pm: GME GameStop Aug 18 $21 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 958 @ $0.679 vs 868 OI; Ref=$21.27

1:13:15 pm: SIG Signet Jewelers Sep 15 $55 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 863 @ $2.6 vs 275 OI; Ref=$59.56

1:11:13 pm: QCOM Qualcomm Jun 15 $70 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 506 @ $1.021 vs 148 OI; Ref=$53.7991

12:28:27 pm: SNAP SNAP Jan 19 $8 Puts Sweep (29) at the Ask: 2490 @ $0.3 vs 2286 OI; Ref=$14.861

11:32:19 am: GPS Gap Aug 18 $24 Calls at the Bid: 2500 @ $0.681 vs 662 OI; Ref=$23.39

11:24:54 am: MGM MGM Aug 4 $34.5 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 965 @ $0.65 vs 3 OI; Ref=$33.65

11:21:20 am: SPLK Splunk Sep 15 $70 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 528 @ $0.95 vs 189 OI; Ref=$61.79

11:19:27 am: TWTR Twitter Jan 19 $21 Calls at the Bid: 2600 @ $2.36 vs 2251 OI; Ref=$20.67

10:58:23 am: EBAY EBAY Fri $37 Calls at the Ask: 5150 @ $1.371 vs 4351 OI; Ref=$37.235

10:54:55 am: BC Brunswick Aug 18 $60 Calls Above Ask!: 1691 @ $2.05 vs 6 OI; Ref=$59.25

10:54:26 am: HOG Harley Davidson Nov 17 $50 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1378 @ $3.75 vs 334 OI; Ref=$49.09

10:45:02 am: CAT Caterpillar Fri $108 Puts at the Ask: 4096 @ $0.47 vs 1324 OI; Ref=$107.97

10:42:15 am: SBUX Starbucks Aug 4 $60 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 1067 @ $0.69 vs 435 OI; Ref=$58.39

10:26:44 am: MSFT Microsoft Sep, 2018 $75 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2115 @ $5.996 vs 915 OI; Ref=$73.61

10:21:37 am: OSTK Overstock Aug 18 $17.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 1391 OI; Ref=$16.9

9:58:43 am: QCOM Qualcomm Sep 15 $52.5 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 2000 @ $3.0 vs 160 OI; Ref=$54.32

9:46:15 am: CHRW CH Robinson Jan 19 $50 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.851 vs 36 OI; Ref=$64.975

