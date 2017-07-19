25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares rose 47.1 percent to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the NDA for Macrilen for evaluation of growth hormone deficiency in adults has been granted a December 30, 2017 PDUFA date.

(NASDAQ: AEZS) shares rose 47.1 percent to $1.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the NDA for Macrilen for evaluation of growth hormone deficiency in adults has been granted a December 30, 2017 PDUFA date. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) rose 27.2 percent to $168.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive Phase 1 and 2 data from 3 different triple combo regimens in people with cystic fibrosis. Cowen upgraded Vertex Pharma from Market Perform to Outperform, while Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Barclays also upgraded Vertex from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

(NASDAQ: VRTX) rose 27.2 percent to $168.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive Phase 1 and 2 data from 3 different triple combo regimens in people with cystic fibrosis. Cowen upgraded Vertex Pharma from Market Perform to Outperform, while Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Barclays also upgraded Vertex from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNI) shares rose 12.1 percent to $75.11 in the pre-market trading session. Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

(NASDAQ: SNI) shares rose 12.1 percent to $75.11 in the pre-market trading session. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) rose 8.5 percent to $27.505 in pre-market trading. Discovery Communications is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

(NASDAQ: DISCK) rose 8.5 percent to $27.505 in pre-market trading. Discovery Communications is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares rose 7.6 percent to $28.03 in pre-market trading. Discovery Communications is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

(NASDAQ: DISCA) shares rose 7.6 percent to $28.03 in pre-market trading. Discovery Communications is in talks to merge with Scripps Networks, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 7.4 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after declining 6.18 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 7.4 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after declining 6.18 percent on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) rose 7.3 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after falling 1.41 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: NCMI) rose 7.3 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after falling 1.41 percent on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) rose 5.4 percent to $22.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarter earnings.

(NYSE: DBD) rose 5.4 percent to $22.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarter earnings. Era Group Inc (NYSE: ERA) rose 5.1 percent to $10.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.49 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: ERA) rose 5.1 percent to $10.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.49 percent on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) rose 4.9 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading after reporting strong quarterly results.

(NASDAQ: ADTN) rose 4.9 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading after reporting strong quarterly results. Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $51.88 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.

(NYSE: TXT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $51.88 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) gained 3.1 percent to $147.72 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.

(NASDAQ: ASML) gained 3.1 percent to $147.72 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares rose 2.3 percent to $46.15 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares fell 31.6 percent to $0.570 in pre-market trading after the company announced another reverse stock split.

(NASDAQ: DRYS) shares fell 31.6 percent to $0.570 in pre-market trading after the company announced another reverse stock split. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares fell 26.9 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals filing showed a registration for up to $5.06 million offering.

(NASDAQ: CYCC) shares fell 26.9 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals filing showed a registration for up to $5.06 million offering. Spherix Inc (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 21.4 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Spherix priced 1.25 million shares at $2 per share.

(NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 21.4 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Spherix priced 1.25 million shares at $2 per share. Galapagos NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 6.2 percent to $72.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.41 percent on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 6.2 percent to $72.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.41 percent on Tuesday. CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 6 percent to $4.42 in pre-market trading after rising 2.40 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: CGG) shares fell 6 percent to $4.42 in pre-market trading after rising 2.40 percent on Tuesday. Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) fell 5.6 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.94 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: VSLR) fell 5.6 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.94 percent on Tuesday. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) fell 5 percent to $92.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.

(NASDAQ: NTRS) fell 5 percent to $92.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares fell 4.8 percent to $52.00. CSX reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter and announced a $500 million share buyback plan.

(NASDAQ: CSX) shares fell 4.8 percent to $52.00. CSX reported better-than-expected profit for its second quarter and announced a $500 million share buyback plan. Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 4.7 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.05 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 4.7 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.05 percent on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) fell 3.6 percent to $76.10 in pre-market trading. United Continental posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday.

(NYSE: UAL) fell 3.6 percent to $76.10 in pre-market trading. United Continental posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) shares rose 3.3 percent to $149.00 in pre-market trading. IBM reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while revenue missed estimates.

(NYSE: IBM) shares rose 3.3 percent to $149.00 in pre-market trading. IBM reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while revenue missed estimates. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) fell 2 percent to $95.29 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's Food Division for $4.2 billion.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.