Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 18

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Tuesday, July 18, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:55:18 pm: CVS CVS Jul 28 $79 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 545 @ $1.72 vs 48 OI; Ref=$78.02

3:54:27 pm: SIX Six Flags Aug 18 $55 Puts at the Ask: 745 @ $1.2 vs 625 OI; Ref=$57.02

3:39:44 pm: SKX Skechers Aug 18 $28 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 1064 @ $1.7 vs 81 OI; Ref=$28.765

3:24:42 pm: GWW WW Grainger Fri $165 Puts at the Bid: 1575 @ $1.65 vs 248 OI; Ref=$173.95 Signals 3:23:37pm

3:07:48 pm: GDDY GoDaddy Nov 17 $46 Calls at the Ask: 2250 @ $2.3 vs 40 OI; Ref=$43.69

2:57:46 pm: SKX Skechers Aug 18 $28 Puts Sweep (44) at the Ask: 2217 @ $1.6 vs 81 OI; Ref=$28.735

1:52:09 pm: FNSR Finisar Jan 19 $35 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.301 vs 684 OI; Ref=$26.9199

1:29:03 pm: XLNX Xilinx Aug 18 $65 Calls Sweep (103) at the Bid: 1081 @ $2.75 vs 164 OI; Ref=$65.44

12:54:58 pm: CALD Callidus Sep 15 $25 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.85 vs 90 OI; Ref=$23.45

12:53:43 pm: RHT Red Hat Dec 15 $110 Calls at the Ask: 999 @ $2.351 vs 10 OI; Ref=$98.24

12:22:07 pm: APRN Blue Apron Jan 19 $6 Calls Sweep (8) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.35 vs 55 OI; Ref=$6.37

12:16:08 pm: CX CX Oct 20 $10 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1347 @ $0.57 vs 1127 OI; Ref=$9.78

12:05:26 pm: GRPN Groupon Aug 4 $4 Calls Sweep (23) at the Bid: 1367 @ $0.232 vs 753 OI; Ref=$3.885

12:00:41 pm: WYNN WYNN Aug 18 $130 Puts Above Ask!: 1200 @ $5.1 vs 1043 OI; Ref=$132.62

11:22:14 am: SN Sanchez En Aug 18 $6 Puts Sweep (4) at the Bid: 10825 @ $0.35 vs 2417 OI; Ref=$6.495

11:09:40 am: RH RH Nov 17 $72.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 579 @ $7.801 vs 10 OI; Ref=$72.66

10:39:36 am: CUDA Barracuda Networks Fri $20 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1019 @ $3.1 vs 558 OI; Ref=$23.095

10:22:30 am: EXPD Expeditors Aug 18 $60 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.908 vs 605 OI; Ref=$58.86

10:11:46 am: NUE NUE Aug 18 $60 Calls Sweep (34) at the Ask: 1138 @ $1.951 vs 639 OI; Ref=$59.47

9:57:02 am: YNDX Yandex Fri $31.5 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1046 @ $0.95 vs 125 OI; Ref=$32.02

